Boys Town Louisiana Launches Holiday Gift-Giving Campaign

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Boys Town Louisiana has launched its inaugural Hope for the Holidays campaign.

Individuals, community groups and businesses can sponsor families and children for the giving season. Sponsors will be paired and provided a wish list of gifts to purchase.

“The holiday time is a perfect time to reflect on our own blessings and seek ways to brighten others’ lives with joy,” says Boys Town Louisiana Executive Director Rashain Carriere in a press release. “Every family and child deserves to feel special this time of year, and with this program we hope to extend that to all of the individuals and families we serve.”

Sponsors will be asked to purchase gifts for their assigned youth or family by Dec. 16 and deliver to Boys Town Louisiana office at 300 N. Broad Street, Suite 106.