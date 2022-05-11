Boys & Girls Clubs to Host Grand Opening of Chevron Teen Center in Covington

COVINGTON – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana will host the grand opening of the Chevron Teen Center on Thursday, May 12 at the Harrison Curriculum Center, 706 W. 28th Avenue, Covington. The new Teen Center – funded by a $50,000 Chevron donation – has been designed to offer a safe space for young adults to develop a love of learning and leadership in the club and in the community.

The Teen Center expansion is designed to help young people meet new friends and take advantage of informal mentorships with adults in their areas of interest. The club’s mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant addition to our Club with Chevron,” said Angel Nelson, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. “The center helps us create a club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future. We hope everyone comes out and joins us for the grand opening!”