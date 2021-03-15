Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana Debuts

Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – In a move designed to strengthen and grow two organizations to serve nearly 20,000 families across nine parishes, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana have merged to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana.

Pat R. Van Burkleo, who has headed Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge for the past 30 years, has been named president and CEO of the new organization.

The new organization will be led by a board of governors with representatives from both of the previous organizations as well as local parish councils primarily focused on strategy, community representation and resourcing services. According to Van Burkleo, each local club site will retain its identity, and donors will have an opportunity to make an even bigger impact on Louisiana families and kids by supporting the regional organization.

“This merger gives us the opportunity to serve more kids and develop deeper programming,” said Van Burkleo. “Combining our forces will enable us to scale our best practices, streamline operations and be more cost-efficient – all to serve and support more kids. “

As a regional organization, BGCMLA is looking to build greater engagement, recruit more volunteers, engage more community partners and overall impact more young people in Southeast Louisiana.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America said it is in full support of this merger in order to boost membership, standardize programming and bolster the financial standing of individual Clubs. BGCA has significantly invested in the new Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana and is assisting in setting the organization up for future success.

A national study of clubs that have merged in the past five years showed a 21 percent increase in the number of youth served and a 29 percent increase in total revenue in merged organizations.

Boys & Girls Clubs are designed to “provide safe, fun places for kids ages six-18 to go after school” Clubs focus on academic achievement, healthy lifestyles and character development.

To learn more, visit bgcmetrolouisiana.org.