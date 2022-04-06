Boys & Girls Clubs Appoint New President and CEO

Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana board chair David Gallo announced the appointment of Angel Nelson to president and CEO effective immediately. He said Nelson brings a wealth of leadership from multiple Boys & Girls Club organizations across the United States.

“Our board of directors is thrilled to have a leader of Angel’s caliber heading our organization,” he said. “Angel’s passion for our youth and her rich experience will keep us on a strong trajectory to grow Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana into an even greater, more successful organization.”

Nelson joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana in February 2021 as the chief operating officer. She began her journey within the Boys & Girls Club Movement in 2001 as a volunteer. In her 21 years with Boys & Girls Clubs, she has held many senior leadership positions including chief operating officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, director of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Trident Area in Charleston, S.C., and area director for Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte, in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to becoming the area director in Charlotte, she was the executive director for Girls Inc. of Southwest Hampton Roads, Virginia. She also served 20 years in the United States Navy.

Nelson holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and an Associate of Arts from Saint Leo University. She is a graduate of Boys & Girls Club Leadership University School of Management through the University of Michigan-Ross School of Business and obtained a certificate in human resource management in the United States Navy.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to serve as president and CEO for this incredible organization,” said Nelson. “I am humbled to step into this role and look forward to working with the board, staff and our partners to expand upon our impact on young people in metro Louisiana.”

Nelson will succeed Pat Van Burkleo who retired in January after more than 30 years of service with Boys & Girls Clubs.