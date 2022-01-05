Boyd Gaming Unveils Plans for Land-Based Treasure Chest Casino

Getty Images

KENNER — Boyd Gaming Corporation has announced plans to develop a new Treasure Chest Casino facility in Kenner. The gaming company plans to replace the existing riverboat casino with a “state-of-the-art, land-based gaming facility,” according to a press release following a Jan. 5 press conference. The new casino is expected to open for business in late 2023.

The single-level facility will feature a 47,000-square-foot casino, several new restaurants and bars, nearly 10,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, a FanDuel-branded sports book, and parking directly adjacent to the casino entrance.

“With this project, we are proud to reinvest in a community that has been an important part of the Boyd Gaming family for more than 27 years,” said Keith Smith, the company’s president and chief executive officer, in a press release. “The all-new Treasure Chest will bring more jobs, more tax revenue and more visitors for the City of Kenner and Jefferson Parish – and it will significantly enhance the Treasure Chest experience, giving our guests a bigger and better gaming entertainment experience than ever before.”

“Treasure Chest has been an invaluable corporate and community partner in Kenner for 27 years,” said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn. ” Treasure Chest continues to help support our Police Department, City Council districts and our capital projects and debt reduction funds. But more than that, Treasure Chest and Boyd Gaming support our community in many other important ways – both big and small – such as the recent $50,000 donation to the Kenner Food Bank. We are thrilled their move on-land will be happening soon and are confident this expansion will bring an exciting future in Kenner, a continued partnership and great success.”

Boyd Gaming anticipates starting construction on the project by early summer. For a preview of the casino, visit www.treasurechest.com.