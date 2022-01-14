Bower Bar Now Open in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — Mark Latter of Latter Hospitality opened Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar in early 2019 to give locals in the Lower Garden District a place for wines, cocktails and charcuterie. A year later, the restaurateur, who also owns Tujague’s and Birdy’s, opened the Bower – a neighborhood bistro in the same Framework Plaza on Magazine Street. The restaurant showcases modern cuisine using fresh ingredients from partner farm Sugar roots. Fast forward another year, and Latter has opened the Bower Bar – an adjacent extension of the Bower located at 1320 Magazine Street in the former Claret Wine Bar space.

Boasting 20 seats around the central bar and an additional 24 seats at surrounding tables, the space has living green walls and plants from locally-owned landscape architects Luna Botanicals along with palettes of gray and marble accents. New signage, lighting and accents complete the look. Guests can also enjoy outdoor covered seating which is shared by Latter’s three spots, including Birdy’s.

The cocktail program at the Bower Bar is under the direction of Beverage Director Mickey Mullins and features field-to-glass libations focusing on the seasonal herbs, flowers and produce available at Sugar Roots. Guests at the Bower Bar can enjoy the same culinary creations found next door at the Bower, along with the boards that made Claret a destination for cheese and charcuterie. Executive Chef Marcus Woodham focuses on fresh seasonal ingredients, housemade pastas and sustainably-sourced seafood.

The Bower Bar is located at 1320 Magazine Street next door to the Bower.

For more information, visit www.thebowernola.com or call (504) 582-9738.