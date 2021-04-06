Boutique Air Launching Flights to New Orleans

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – On April 22, San Francisco-based commuter airline Boutique Air will begin flight operations between the Greenville Mid-Delta Regional Airport in Greenville, Miss. and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Boutique will offer one daily round-trip on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“We have diligently worked with Boutique Air to launch this service to New Orleans. We believe this is the right route at the right time for our citizens in the Mississippi Delta,” said Greenville Mayor Erick Simmons. “Additionally, we believe it will provide a continued pathway to help us with our economic development needs.”

Founded in 2007 by early Google alum Shawn Simpson, Boutique operates a fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft and aims to provide service to rural communities.

“I am very pleased that Boutique Air has chosen to begin limited service from Greenville to New Orleans,” said Sam Washington, Greenville airport manager. “This is a route that I have requested to add since early in my tenure and I am grateful that Boutique Air was willing to work with the City of Greenville to make this a reality.”

Boutique Air is a full codeshare partner with United Airlines and has an interline agreement with American Airlines so “passengers booking through United and American will enjoy seamless connections and baggage transfers when booking on either website,” said Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air vice president of business operations.

Fares will start at $79 per person. Visit www.boutiqueair.com for more information.