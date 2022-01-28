Boudreaux Named Board Chairman of St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors elected David Boudreaux, senior vice president of Hancock Whitney’s north shore retail division, to a one-year term as its chairman. He succeeds Tom Meyer, vice president with Benefits Planning Group Insurance and Wealth Management. The installation took place on January 20.

“David first joined our chamber in 2016 and immediately became involved in our Small Business Council,” said Lacey Osborne, president and CEO of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “We knew right away how fortunate we were to have him on the team, and he has continued to advocate for St. Tammany businesses as that committee’s chairman for two years, as a Finance Committee member since 2018 and as a board member since 2018.

Boudreaux has 25 years of banking industry experience helping families and businesses protect and grow their financial goals. In his current position with Hancock Whitney, he oversees 15 offices in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. A New Orleans native and Mandeville resident, he holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a graduate degree from Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking.

“We plan to focus on our community and how we can make it the strongest community it can be,” said Boudreaux, adding that he looks forward to working with the incoming board to continue to grow the Chamber and represent the business community in 2022.

Members of the 2022 board of directors

Tom Meyer, Past Chair, Benefits Planning Group

David Landry, Chair Elect, Carver Darden, LLC

Tony Adams, IBERIABANK/First Horizon

Sandy Badinger, Slidell Memorial Hospital

Rebecca Blossman, Northshore Media Group

Carrie Calvin, Bourgeois Bennett

Alan Case, Lowrey-Dunham, Case & Vivian

Christina Chifici, LaPorte CPAs

Joan Coffman, St. Tammany Health System

Erin Cowser, Board of Regents

Corwin N. Harper, Ochsner Health

Kathryn LeBlanc, Cedarwood School

Kendra Maness, Slidell Magazine

Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation

Jennifer Messina, Habitat for Humanity

Louis Ochoa, The Sadie Jane

Rene Ragas, Our Lady of the Lake Health System

Mike Saucier, Gulf States Real Estate Services

Colin Shea, Gilsbar

Members of the 2022 advisory board