Boudreaux Named Board Chairman of St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors elected David Boudreaux, senior vice president of Hancock Whitney’s north shore retail division, to a one-year term as its chairman. He succeeds Tom Meyer, vice president with Benefits Planning Group Insurance and Wealth Management. The installation took place on January 20.
“David first joined our chamber in 2016 and immediately became involved in our Small Business Council,” said Lacey Osborne, president and CEO of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “We knew right away how fortunate we were to have him on the team, and he has continued to advocate for St. Tammany businesses as that committee’s chairman for two years, as a Finance Committee member since 2018 and as a board member since 2018.
Boudreaux has 25 years of banking industry experience helping families and businesses protect and grow their financial goals. In his current position with Hancock Whitney, he oversees 15 offices in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. A New Orleans native and Mandeville resident, he holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a graduate degree from Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking.
“We plan to focus on our community and how we can make it the strongest community it can be,” said Boudreaux, adding that he looks forward to working with the incoming board to continue to grow the Chamber and represent the business community in 2022.
Members of the 2022 board of directors
- Tom Meyer, Past Chair, Benefits Planning Group
- David Landry, Chair Elect, Carver Darden, LLC
- Tony Adams, IBERIABANK/First Horizon
- Sandy Badinger, Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Rebecca Blossman, Northshore Media Group
- Carrie Calvin, Bourgeois Bennett
- Alan Case, Lowrey-Dunham, Case & Vivian
- Christina Chifici, LaPorte CPAs
- Joan Coffman, St. Tammany Health System
- Erin Cowser, Board of Regents
- Corwin N. Harper, Ochsner Health
- Kathryn LeBlanc, Cedarwood School
- Kendra Maness, Slidell Magazine
- Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation
- Jennifer Messina, Habitat for Humanity
- Louis Ochoa, The Sadie Jane
- Rene Ragas, Our Lady of the Lake Health System
- Mike Saucier, Gulf States Real Estate Services
- Colin Shea, Gilsbar
Members of the 2022 advisory board
- Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties
- Cliff Bergeron, A Taste of the Town, LLC
- Joe Eagan, Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden
- Daniel Gross, Textron Systems
- Frank Jabbia, St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
- Linda Larkin, Patriot Title
- Tanmay Mathur, Covington Behavioral Health
- Paysse McWilliams, Voelkel McWilliams Construction
- Sean O’Neill, O’Neill CPA & Business Advisors
- Ric Poirier, Blue Williams, LLC
- Erin Strain, St. Tammany Health System
- Alan Thriffiley, Total Insurance Planning
- Joel Treadwell, Fine Portraiture
- Noble-Bates Young, Northshore Business Council and Senate District 11