Boucherie Wins Free Marketing from ‘Reboot the Brands’ Contest Organizers

L to R: Lacy Davillier, Billy Fergusen, Luke O’Neal III, Armando Leduc and Dustin Woehrmann

NEW ORLEANS – A team of local marketing professionals recently joined forces and decided the best way to promote their wares is to give them away for free.

That was the inspiration for “Reboot the Brands,” a contest in which more than 100 local companies competed to win more than $15,000 in services from web designer Dustin Woehrmann, digital marketer Billy Fergusen, videographer Armando Leduc, promotional products designer Luke O’Neal III and photographer Lacy Davillier

The public phase of the project began on Nov. 7 with a Shark Tank-style pitch session at a Metairie office building. Afterward, the judges deliberated and narrowed the candidates to five businesses: Boucherie restaurant, Moret Plumbing, Liquid Rhythm dance school; Apex Auto Glass and a hair care company called The Love of People. On Dec. 10, Boucherie was announced as the winner and plans for the marketing makeover began.

“First there’s gonna be a new website and logo. Then we’ll get new photos and video to create a commercial,” said Leduc. “Then we’ll move into social media, buying some Google adwords and merch – probably some chef shirts, hats, cups for catering all with the new Boucherie logo. Perhaps a new sign as well.”

Deluc said that the process is a great way to help Boucherie and also earn some viral marketing for his own business.

The marketing team filmed the pitch sessions and the judges’ deliberation. Now they’ll shoot the Boucherie makeover process and use all the footage to create the most compelling content possible. They’re going for a mashup of “Home Makeover” and “Bar Rescue.”

“We’re definitely turning it into a reality show,” said Leduc. “We’re documenting the process and pitching it to networks. If we can’t get it on nationally we’ll get sponsors for each episode so we can do it on local access television as well as online and try to build an audience.”

Look for the new Boucherie brand launch in early 2020. Follow the process on rebootthebrands.com.





