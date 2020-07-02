Boosters Launch Jefferson Parish ‘Spend Local’ Campaign

AVONDALE, La – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, in partnership with Jefferson Parish and regional business organizations, is launching a new initiative to support local businesses in the wake of COVID-19. Spend Local JP aims to raise awareness about the positive and far-reaching impacts of championing Jefferson Parish businesses.

To help businesses maintain profitability and keep their employees working, JEDCO joined forces with a coalition of local business organizations to develop a coordinated brand and multi-tiered marketing strategy to lift small local business up in the face of these challenging times. It will span traditional and digital advertising platforms while also providing opportunities for community engagement on social media and beyond.

JEDCO says that for every dollar spent in a local business, approximately 67 cents stays in the community to fund schools, infrastructure and essential government services. Choosing to spend locally can keep food on the table for friends, family members and neighbors while also improving the quality of life in Jefferson. All of this will work together to ensure that the Jefferson Parish economy and community come back stronger after the pandemic.

“Local businesses are the backbone of the Jefferson Parish economy,” said JEDCO President and& CEO Jerry Bologna. “For years, our local businesses have supported Jefferson Parish. Now, those same businesses need our help. This campaign encourages our residents to spend their dollars locally to support their favorite brands and to elevate the quality of life where they live. By supporting a local Jefferson Parish business, you are supporting our community comeback.”

Learn more at www.JEDCO.org/spendlocaljp.





