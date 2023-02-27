Book Festival’s Opening Night Event to Feature Eric Holder, Bill Gates

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University kicks off on Thursday, March 9 with a double session from 5-7 p.m. featuring Eric Holder and Michelle Miller and Walter Isaacson and Bill Gates at McAlister Auditorium on Tulane University’s Uptown campus. Click here for the complete schedule.

A visit to the book fest’s website shows that all the free tickets to the opening night event have been reserved. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and guests must be seated by 4:40 p.m.

The first session will begin at 5 p.m. It will feature Miller, a national correspondent for CBS News and current co-host on CBS Saturday Morning, in conversation with Holder, who served as U.S. Attorney General in the administration of President Barack Obama.

The second session starts at 6 p.m., and will showcase Isaacson, bestselling biographer and the Leonard A. Lauder Professor of American History and Values in Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts, in a conversation with Gates, Microsoft co-founder, business leader and philanthropist.

The second annual New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University features more than 130 renowned and rising authors participating in 78 panels, book signings, a culinary symposium, family day festivities and a musical performance. The three-day celebration of literature and culture takes place March 9-11.