BonVi Apartments to Celebrate Grand Opening in the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS – Real estate developers Iris Development and Green Coast Enterprises have announced the opening of BonVi, a new apartment complex at 882 Montegut Street. The development offers 69 residential units, including 12 affordable units, and 3,600 square feet of retail space. Each unit features Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, private laundry, central air and ceiling fans throughout. The building’s amenities include a rooftop pool and deck, private parking, off-street secure bike parking, package room, exercise room, shared workspace and onsite management. The upper floors take advantage of spectacular city and neighborhood views.

“This is our flagship development, and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Curtis Doucette, CEO of Iris Development, in a press release. “BonVi is a high-quality building in a neighborhood that delivers nearby access to jobs, transportation, great schools, and desirable community amenities. On top of that, we get to deliver this to more than 15% of our tenants at affordable rates.”

“BonVi’s design goes well above the standard to produce spaces that are energy efficient and comfortable year-round,” said Jackie Dadakis, CEO of Green Coast Enterprises. “It’s important to us to build housing that is sustainably affordable for our tenants, and that means keeping the utility costs low.”

The developers are looking for a tenant for the ground-floor commercial space, which could be a food and beverage company. BonVi is pet-friendly and currently accepting lease applications. To inquire about a lease and learn more about the property, visit www.882Montegut.com

There will be a building opening ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

Iris Development is active in new construction and substantial rehabilitation of mixed-income rental communities and affordable home ownership. Green Coast Enterprises develops real estate and provides real estate services focusing on urban and coastal areas in need of community renewal.