Bollinger Shipyards Delivers 53rd Fast Response Cutter to US Coast Guard

LOCKPORT, La. — Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC John Patterson to the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, Fla. This is the 179th vessel Bollinger has delivered to the Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 53rd Fast Response Cutter delivered under the current contract.

“We’re incredibly proud to deliver another Fast Response Cutter to be homeported in Boston, the birthplace of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Bollinger President and CEO Ben Bordelon in a press release. “We’re confident that, pound for pound, the quality and capabilities of the FRC platform is unmatched, and that this vessel will outperform its mission requirements and expectations in the challenging conditions where it will operate in the North Atlantic.”

The 154-foot long vessels have a flank speed of 28 knots, a state-of-the-art C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot, over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

“Our unique experience building for the Coast Guard is unparalleled and has shown time and time again that we can successfully deliver the highest quality vessels on a reliable, aggressive production schedule,” said Bordelon. “We look forward to continuing our historic partnership”