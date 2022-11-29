Bollinger Shipyards Announces Leadership Changes

LOCKPORT, La. — Bollinger Shipyards announced several leadership changes following the recent acquisition of Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair in Pascagoula, Miss. The announcements reflect leadership changes at BMS and BMR, as well as Bollinger Lockport New Construction and Bollinger Marine Fabricators, as the company aligns titles and functions across 14 facilities.

“I’ve always said Bollinger’s greatest strength is its people and I believe that wholeheartedly,” said Ben Bordelon, the shipbuilder’s president and CEO. “As we grow and expand, it’s important that the leadership team grow and reflect the organization – both where it is today and where we’re heading in the future. Today’s announcements strengthen our team, provide opportunities for efficiency and enhance growth within the organization. I’m confident that we have the people, skills, capability and dedication to meet the needs of our customers, no matter how big or complex, and provide them with the highest levels of quality, support and service in our industry.”

Chris Remont has been named executive vice president and general manager of Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding. He will oversee the facility’s ongoing and future programs and is responsible for execution and delivery. He was previously EVP for new construction programs at Bollinger.

Bob Merchant has been named vice president of operational strategy and integration. He will be responsible for the strategic overview of company-wide functional business units. Specifically, he will review performance, synergies and operations plans to “ensure support of Bollinger’s optimal strategy and best enable future growth and success.” He previously served as president and CEO of VT Halter Marine and spent most of his career at Ingalls Shipbuilding, leading programs critical to both the business and the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

While Tim Martinez will remain the executive vice president of repair for Bollinger, he will now oversee Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

Geoffrey Green has been named executive vice president of government and external affairs, where he will oversee all state and federal government relations, community relations, communications and marketing activities. He previously served as vice president for government affairs for Bollinger.

Mark Matta has been named director of program management for Bollinger Lockport New Construction and Bollinger Marine Fabricators. Mark will be responsible for program execution of the U.S. Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter, U.S. Navy Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vessel program, as well as multiple projects in support of the U.S. Navy Columbia Class Submarine program.

Jeffrey Gehrmann has been named the general manager of Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

Earlier this month, Bollinger announced the acquisition of Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair, formerly VT Halter Marine and STEHMO. All ongoing programs at VT Halter Marine and STEHMO were conveyed with the transaction, including the Polar Security Cutter program for the U.S. Coast Guard and the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter-Small program for the U.S. Navy. Those programs will continue to be built at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding.