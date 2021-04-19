Bollinger Shipyards Acquires Gulf Island Fabrication’s Shipyard Facilities

LOCKPORT, La. — Bollinger Shipyards, a privately held designer and builder of steel military and commercial vessels, announced that it has acquired Gulf Island Fabrication’s Houma shipyard facilities, expanding Bollinger’s new construction and repair capacity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In a press release, Bollinger said the acquisition creates expanded opportunities for it to “better serve and deepen its relationships with key defense and commercial customers with an increased capacity for new projects and footprint, access to a larger workforce skilled in steel construction, improved efficiencies and enhanced economies of scale.” Current customers for Bollinger include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, General Dynamics-Electric Boat and non-defense and commercial customers. Gulf Island had been building towing, salvage and rescue ships for the U.S. Navy and research vessels for the National Science Foundation and Oregon State University. These projects conveyed with the transaction.

“The addition of the new Houma shipyard further strengthens our position within the U.S. defense industrial base as a leading shipbuilder and vessel repair company,” said Ben Bordelon, CEO and president of Bollinger Shipyards. “For 75 years, we’ve developed a deep expertise in and proven track record of building reliable, high endurance steel vessels for the Coast Guard, Navy and our commercial customers. As the needs of these customers change and grow, we are constantly looking for ways to invest in and expand our capabilities and innovative solutions so that we can continue to provide them with the highest levels of quality, support and service in our industry.”

The new Bollinger Houma facility encompasses 437 acres on the west bank of the Houma Navigation Canal, of which 283 acres is unimproved land that is available for expansion. The facility includes 18,000 square feet of administrative and operations facilities, 160,000 square feet of covered fabrication facilities and 20,000 square feet of warehouse facilities. It also has 6,750 linear feet of water frontage, including 2,350 feet of steel bulkheads. Located just 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, the strategic location provides short and unrestricted access to the newly acquired Houma facility from open waters.

The acquisition also includes four dry docks.

More information at www.bollingershipyards.com.