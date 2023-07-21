Bollinger Delivers 54th Fast Response Cutter to US Coast Guard

LOCKPORT, La. — Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC William Sparling to the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, Fla. This is the 180th vessel Bollinger has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 54th Fast Response Cutter delivered under the current program.

“We’re incredibly proud to deliver another Fast Response Cutter to be homeported in Boston, the birthplace of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Bollinger President and CEO Ben Bordelon in a press release. “We’re confident that, pound for pound, the quality and capabilities of the FRC platform is unmatched, and that this vessel will outperform its mission requirements and expectations in the challenging conditions where it will operate in the North Atlantic.”

The USCGC William Sparling will be the fifth of six FRCs to be home ported in Boston, which directs more than 1,500 active duty, reserve and auxiliary members.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero. Coxswain William Sparling, the new cutter’s namesake, was awarded a Silver Star for his combat actions during the invasion of Guadalcanal.

Bollinger Shipyards has a 76-year history as a designer and builder of military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products. It has 13 shipyards located throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Our unique experience building for the Coast Guard is unparalleled and has shown time and time again that we can successfully deliver the highest quality vessels on a reliable, aggressive production schedule,” said Bordelon. “We look forward to continuing our historic partnership.”