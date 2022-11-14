Bollinger Completes Acquisition of Mississippi Shipyards

LOCKPORT, La. — Bollinger Shipyards, a privately-owned and operated shipbuilder, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pascagoula-based VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore.

“Today marks an important milestone for Bollinger and our 76-year history,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger’s CEO and president, in a press release. “We’re excited to offer our defense and commercial customers an expanded suite of high-quality capabilities, services and solutions. By combining our skilled workforces in Louisiana and Mississippi, I know that there’s no better team in the shipbuilding industry to take on the largest, most complex projects.”

Bollinger said the acquisition strengthens its position in the defense category by “increasing capacity and footprint, improving efficiencies, enhancing economies of scale and building a larger skilled workforce, including increased engineering capacity.”

All ongoing programs at VT Halter Marine and STEHMO were conveyed with the transaction, including the Polar Security Cutter program for the U.S. Coast Guard and the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter-Small program for the U.S. Navy. Those programs will continue to be built at the newly dubbed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding.

Bollinger Mississippi Repair, meanwhile, will offer a full suite of repair services, including ship repair and conversion, dry docking, rig repair, fabrication, new construction and ancillary services.

The acquisition includes 378 acres comprising two shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. The newly acquired yards, which have access to the Gulf of Mexico, boast 225,000 square feet of covered production area in the main fabrication assembly buildings. The facility is capable of producing Panamax-sized vessels up to 50,000 deadweight tonnage.