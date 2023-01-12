Boh Bros. Construction Appoints 4 Vice Presidents

L to R: Glenn J. Schexnayder, Harold W. Baur III, James N. Hickok III and Kenneth R. Solis

NEW ORLEANS — Boh Bros. Construction Co. has announced the appointment of four vice presidents of the company:

Glenn J. Schexnayder, manager of the heavy construction department and a 23-year Boh employee;

Harold W. Baur III, manager of the piling and marine department and a 23-year Boh employee;

James N. Hickok III, chief engineer, and an 18-year Boh employee;

and Kenneth R. Solis, equipment manager, and a 32-year Boh employee.

Boh Bros., founded in 1909, is a general contractor specializing in heavy, highway, industrial and marine construction throughout the southeast, with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The company is ranked 263rd in the 2022 Engineering News-Record Top 400 Contractors in the United States.