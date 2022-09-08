‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons

Photo courtesy of Vue Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

“It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager, in a press release. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”

Vue Orleans offers a 360 degree observation deck and interactive experience high above the Mississippi River. Guests can learn about Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Big Freedia and other cultural figures.

Tickets to Vue Orleans during the Louisiana resident promotion must be purchased in person at the box office. A Louisiana ID must be present at the time of purchase. The offer does not apply to groups of 10 or more and may be subject to blackouts.

Vue Orleans is located at 2 Canal Street in New Orleans.