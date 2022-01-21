Boeing to Host New Orleans-Area Hiring Event

NEW ORLEANS — Boeing is seeking more than 100 potential employees to join its Space Launch System team at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility located in New Orleans East. Teammates will help build the core and upper stages of the most powerful rockets ever built, designed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond. Fabrication technicians, quality specialists and quality inspectors are invited to attend a manufacturing and quality virtual career event Thursday, Jan. 27.

Sign up at Boeing.com/NewOrleansEvent



Boeing offers market-competitive compensation, healthcare and wellness programs, paid time off, including up to 12 weeks parental leave, 401(k), generous tuition assistance and other development resources. Explore at Boeing.com/careers



A global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.