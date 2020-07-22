Boeing Making Progress on Massive NASA Rocket at Michoud

The LH2 tank holds 537,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen cooled to minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo courtesy of the Boeing Company)

NEW ORLEANS – Space geeks take heed: The Boeing Company said that crews at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans are making “big moves” on the Space Launch System (SLS) hardware that will power NASA’s Artemis II mission, scheduled for 2023. Technicians and engineers recently completed the “breakover” on the rocket’s liquid hydrogen tank, which means they moved the 149-foot-long structure from a horizontal to vertical position. Boeing said SLS is the world’s most powerful rocket and will be used to send the first woman and next man to the moon ahead of planned missions to Mars for NASA’s Artemis program.

The Boeing-built SLS core stage is the largest rocket stage ever built at Michoud. Boeing is the prime contractor for the design, development, test and production of the SLS core stage, as well as development of the flight avionics suite.





