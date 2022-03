Boeing Commits $2M to Support Humanitarian Response in Ukraine

CHICAGO — Aerospace company Boeing, which has more than 800 employees in Louisiana, announced a $2 million emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine. The company said the assistance package will be directed to organizations working to bring food, water, clothing, medicine and shelter to displaced Ukrainians. In addition, Boeing will match all qualifying employee contributions made in support of Ukrainian humanitarian relief through the company’s charitable matching program.

“The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing will take action to support the Ukrainian people,” said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. “Our thoughts are with all those who have been thrust into the midst of this crisis. While we work to ensure the safety of Boeing employees in the region, our hope is that this assistance package will help deliver some much-needed support to those who are displaced and suffering.”

Funding from the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:

$1,000,000 to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution as well as monetary assistance and psychosocial support for affected Ukrainians, with a focus on women, children and the elderly.

$500,000 to American Red Cross to support the global Red Cross movement providing critical humanitarian relief to people affected by the Ukraine crisis.

$250,000 to Americares to help with the distribution of medicine and medical supplies as well as support critical medical care for families displaced by the crisis, including mental health services.

$250,000 to organizations working to support vulnerable, displaced populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

“The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is worsening by the hour. In the last week, more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries. This number is expected to rise to more than one million in the next few days,” said Michelle Nunn, president and CEO at CARE USA. “The support from Boeing is so timely and impactful. It will help us provide durable food, hygiene items, diapers, sleeping bags, mats, and other critical necessities to alleviate suffering.”

