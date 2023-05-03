Bodega New Orleans Launches Pop-up Restaurant on Magazine

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning May 4, Bodega New Orleans will operate a pop-up location at Undergrowth Coffee (4322 Magazine Street) prior to the grand opening of its own brick-and-mortar location this summer. The service will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays for three weeks in May.

The restaurant’s permanent home base will open in June at 3633 Annunciation Street, the former site of Barcia’s Grocery.

“Just like New Orleanians, New Yorkers have a habit of finding each other in their adopted homes,” said Bodega New Orleans chef/owner Jaryd Kase, who connected with fellow New York native Alyssa Johnson at Undergrowth Coffee to make the pop-up happen. “Undergrowth has quietly become a powerhouse for coffee aficionados in the area and we hope that we’ve done the same for families who want to eat good food but don’t have the time to cook it.”

“This is the first of many collaborations,” said Johnson. “We look forward to adding our selections to their retail section in the future and incorporating our coffee into some of their recipes.”

Kase began his New Orleans business by offering pickup, delivery and catering options. Menu highlights include the Cabo chicken sandwich, a seared tuna BLT and a chimichurri steak sandwich.