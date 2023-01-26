Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay to Open at Harrah’s

NEW ORLEANS – Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay has announced the Feb. 10 opening of its location in the new food hall at Harrah’s New Orleans. The restaurant will be joined by PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro and Nina’s Creole Cottage by Nina Compton.

“I’m thrilled to open Bobby’s Burgers in one of America’s great food cities,” said Flay in a press release. “I’m confident that the New Orleans community will appreciate the big flavors of our burgers, fries and shakes.”

The new restaurant will focus on fries with signature sauces, thick milkshakes and burgers “with a twist.”

The brand’s new franchising company, Intelligration Capital BB, has plans to open locations in new U.S. markets this year. Expansion plans include military bases, airports and other non-traditional venues. Bobby’s Burgers offers non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options.

“With each new location opening, more people get the opportunity to dine by Bobby Flay, and we are committed to serving our guests the highest-quality menu that makes for an unforgettable experience,” said Michael McGill, Intelligration president. “As we continue to grow, our team is most looking forward to bringing Bobby’s Burgers to new markets nationwide. We are currently seeking operators in key markets, including New Orleans, that share the same passion to help grow the brand so that burger lovers everywhere are able to enjoy.”