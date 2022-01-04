Blue Williams Merges with Houston-Based Law Firm

METAIRIE — Metairie-based law firm Blue Williams and Houston’s Thompson & Reilley have joined forces to create a regional practice with four offices throughout Louisiana and Texas. The combined firm, which debuted on Jan. 1, will continue its operations in all offices under the Blue Williams banner.

“We welcome our new colleagues who have chosen to join our team so we can now provide excellent service for the benefit of our respective clients throughout Louisiana and Texas,” said Steve Pizzo, senior managing partner at Blue Williams, in a press release.

“Our merger allows us to ensure that we will provide our clients with the same great service for many years to come,” said Pete Thompson, a Thompson & Reilley founding partner.

Blue Williams was founded in 1982 by former U.S. Attorney George Blue and C.T. Williams Jr. Known for its litigation practice, the firm has additional offices in New Orleans and Mandeville. Areas of focus include construction, products liability, healthcare, professional liability, toxic torts, first-party fraud, workers’ compensation, commercial disputes, automobile liability, admiralty/maritime and general casualty. Clients range from Fortune 500 companies, international corporations and most major U.S. insurance companies to local businesses, individuals and local and state governments and agencies.

