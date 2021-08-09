Blue Rose Ball to Raise Funds for St. Michael Special School

NEW ORLEANS – St. Michael Special School will host its annual Blue Rose Ball on Saturday, Sept. 25 in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Empire Ballroom. This year’s theme is “Cheers to St. Michael … a Place Where Everybody Knows Your Name.” Proceeds from the event directly support the education of more than 200 students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event will feature a three-course meal and libations. Music will be provided by Four Unplugged. In addition, Mardi Gras Productions will transform the ballroom into a nostalgic setting inspired by the TV show “Cheers.” Highlights will include a silent and live auction, a “paddle raise” supporting St. Michael students, artwork created by students, and more.

Contact Jodie Gallagher, St. Michael’s development director, for sponsorship information at (504) 524-7285 or jgallagher@stmichaelspecialschool.com.

Visit stmichaelspecialschool.com for more information.