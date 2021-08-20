Blue Oak BBQ Plans Location in Huntsville, Ala.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based restaurant Blue Oak BBQ will expand to Huntsville, Ala. next year.

Founded as a pop-up shop in a music venue, Blue Oak BBQ is the brainchild of Louisiana natives Philip Moseley and Ronnie Evans.

“We’ve wanted to expand our presence in the southeast for quite some time, and after visiting Huntsville for ourselves and seeing the thriving community, it made perfect sense to call this our next home,” said Moseley in a press release. “Huntsville’s vibe is so unique, deep with colorful history and demonstrates a culture that is rich in innovation; it mirrors the story of Blue Oak BBQ really well, and we’re pumped to be here.”

The restaurant will serve its brisket, pulled pork, smoked wings and spare ribs in the MidCity District, a mixed-use development spearheaded by real estate firm RCP Companies.

“Blue Oak BBQ is so much more than just a restaurant,” said Max Grelier, RCP co-founder. “The experience of flavors, the ambiance of the surroundings and the creative mindset behind Blue Oak BBQ is a perfect fit for our community and something we’ve been looking for. They’ve built a significant reputation in New Orleans and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the MidCity family.”