Blue Cross Will Cover COVID-19 Vaccine at $0 Out of Pocket for Members

Primary care nurse Joy Wilcox receives the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Elanore Chapital at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Medical Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana said members of both individual and employer health plans will be able to get a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved COVID-19 vaccine for $0 out of pocket. The federal government prepaid for COVID-19 vaccines through 2021 in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Blue Cross will cover the vaccine’s administration without any member cost-share (deductible, copay or coinsurance) on most health plans. Members of Medicare and Medicaid plans will also be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out in phases, based on people’s ages and health risks. It will likely take a few months before COVID-19 vaccines are widely available like the flu shot is. The Louisiana Department of Health has more information about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on its website, www.ldh.la.gov.

Members who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines should ask their healthcare providers or pharmacists for guidance, or visit the websites for the Louisiana Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or FDA to learn more about the vaccines.