Blue Cross Social Worker to Share Stress Tips on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE – From Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana:

The coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is not just a threat to physical health, it is stirring up feelings of fear and stress among many. To share tips for coping with bad feelings and managing anxiety, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will broadcast a Stronger Than Stress live event from its Facebook page at noon on Wednesday, April 8.

Social Worker Avis Brown, who is part of Blue Cross’ in-house clinical team of health coaches, will share insights and strategies for how we can use our senses to help us feel better or more grounded. Brown will discuss how these skills may not make our unpleasant or uncomfortable feelings about the COVID-19 pandemic go away, but they can help us lessen overwhelming emotions and focus on what we can control.

WHAT: Stronger Than Stress (a Facebook Live event)

WHO: Hosted by Blue Cross Social Worker Avis Brown

WHEN: Wednesday, April 8 at noon

WHERE: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page

Blue Cross social workers also share tips for managing depression and stress on the STRONGER THAN EVER: Care Team Programs playlist, part of the Blue Cross YouTube channel.

Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube page to see short videos with members of Blue Cross’ in-house care team and others on managing anxiety related to COVID-19 (1:46) and other health topics. Subscribe to know when new videos are added. You can also connect with Blue Cross on social media for regular updates.

To learn more about health coaching with Blue Cross social workers and other care team members, including nurses, pharmacists and dietitians, visit www.bcbsla.com/Stronger. Blue Cross health coaches support members who are dealing with long-term health conditions, serious illnesses or acute injuries. Health coaches offer personalized support, information about their specific health needs and tips to stick to their doctors’ care plans. You do not need to pay anything to work with a health coach.





