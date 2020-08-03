Blue Cross Social Worker Hosts Facebook Live “Handling Information Overload in a Healthy Way” Today at Noon

BATON ROUGE (press release) – Many Louisianians are reading and watching more news than ever before, and this can lead to feeling overwhelmed, stressed and anxious. To help Louisianians handle information overload, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will host the next Motivated Mindset Facebook Live event from its Facebook page today, Aug. 3, at noon.

Social Worker Avis Brown, who is part of Blue Cross’ in-house clinical team of health coaches, will share healthy ways everyone can unplug and unwind to avoid the negative effects of too much news.

WHAT: Motivated Mindset (a Facebook Live event)

WHO: Hosted by Blue Cross Social Worker Avis Brown

WHEN: TODAY – Monday, Aug. 3 at noon

WHERE: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page

Brown will host monthly Facebook Lives through the end of 2020 to help viewers be Stronger Than Ever and stay on top of their mental health. You can watch Brown’s past Motivated Mindset broadcasts by visiting the Blue Cross and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page.

Blue Cross social workers share tips for managing depression and stress on the STRONGER THAN EVER: Care Team Programs playlist, part of the Blue Cross YouTube channel.

Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube page to see short videos with members of Blue Cross’ in-house care team and others on managing anxiety related to COVID-19 (1:46) and other health topics. Subscribe to know when new videos are added. You can also connect with Blue Cross on social media for regular updates.

To learn more about health coaching with Blue Cross social workers and other care team members, including nurses, pharmacists and dietitians, visit www.bcbsla.com/Stronger. Blue Cross health coaches support members who are dealing with long-term health conditions, serious illnesses or acute injuries. Health coaches offer personalized support, information about their specific health needs and tips to stick to their doctors’ care plans. You do not need to pay anything to work with a health coach.