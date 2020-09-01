Blue Cross Presents ‘Direct from Doctors’ on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE – From Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana:

As we continue to focus on preventing COVID-19, we can’t lose sight of protecting ourselves from other potentially serious viruses like the seasonal flu. This is why Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is hosting a live broadcast to share how everyone can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and lower their chances of getting the seasonal flu.

Blue Cross Medical Directors Dr. Emily Vincent and Dr. Tracy Lemelle will appear in Direct from the Doctors, a Facebook Live event, at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Vincent, an internal medicine physician, will explain what we can all do to lower our risks of getting or spreading COVID-19 and the flu. Lemelle, a pediatrician, will discuss how you can keep your children healthy as they return to school and resume more activities.

You can send in questions for the medical directors on the Blue Cross Facebook page ahead of the event or while watching live. Vincent and Lemelle will answer questions as time permits.

WHAT: Direct from the Doctors (a Facebook Live event)

WHO: Hosted by Blue Cross Medical Directors Dr. Emily Vincent and Dr. Tracy Lemelle

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

WHERE: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page