Blue Cross Launches ‘Diabetes + Healthy Living’ Facebook Live Series

BATON ROUGE – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s registered dietitians will lead a Facebook Live event series to share healthy lifestyle tips for people who are living with diabetes. Events in this series will take place on Wellness Wednesdays, broadcasting at noon from the Blue Cross Facebook page.

Blue Cross dietitians will talk about how adopting a healthy diet can help people who have diabetes stay on top of their critical health numbers, including weight, blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood cholesterol. Getting those numbers under control lowers the risk of more serious health outcomes from diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition where the body either cannot make or cannot properly use a hormone called insulin that regulates blood sugar. This causes a person’s blood sugar levels to increase, and serious health issues can develop if this is not addressed. Louisiana has higher-than-average rates of people living with diabetes.

The first Diabetes + Healthy Eating broadcast will address carbohydrates and will begin Wednesday, May 13 at noon from the Blue Cross Facebook page.

Blue Cross also shares healthy eating tips through the Healthy Eating playlist, part of the Blue Cross YouTube channel. In this playlist of short videos, Blue Cross dietitians discuss why nutrition is a key component of good health, particularly for people who have conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure that can be greatly affected by what they eat. The playlist videos address nutrition topics that members frequently ask the dietitians about.

Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube page to see short videos with the members of the in-house clinical team and others on COVID-19 and other health topics. Subscribe to know when new videos are added. You can also connect with Blue Cross on social media for regular updates.

You can watch a recording of previous Facebook Live events with dietitians and other staff clinicians on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page.

To learn more about health coaching with Blue Cross dietitians and other clinical team members, including nurses, social workers and pharmacists, visit www.bcbsla.com/Stronger. Blue Cross health coaches support members who are dealing with long-term health conditions, serious illnesses or acute injuries. Health coaches offer personalized support, information about their specific health needs and tips to stick to their doctors’ care plans. You do not need to pay anything to work with a health coach.

