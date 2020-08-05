Blue Cross Hires Bray, Promotes Yoo

BATON ROUGE, La. – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has hired Shane Bray as the insurer’s first chief customer experience officer. Bray, a south Louisiana native who was chosen after an extensive national search, began in this role June 9.

Bray reports to Blue Cross President and CEO I. Steven Udvarhelyi and is part of the Blue Cross senior management team. In this new position, he will work closely with leaders and employees in various departments to coordinate and enhance all programs, services and initiatives that are customer facing. Bray will develop a multi-year strategy and roadmap to improve all customer interactions.

Bray brings broad healthcare and customer experience expertise. He most recently served as chief experience officer for Willis Towers Watson – an international company focused on risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory – that works closely with large employer groups on their health benefits needs. While there, Bray earned increasing responsibility, including leadership positions overseeing strategy, business development and product development. He was responsible for the global customer experience strategy, values and guiding principles, many customer experience metric programs, and implementing technology to support customer experience.

Bray is a United States Air Force veteran, where he served as a combat medic and clinical trauma nurse. He has relocated to Louisiana from California to be Blue Cross’ first chief customer experience officer.

Because technology and digital services are critical to improve customer experience, Blue Cross has appointed David Yoo to the complementary role of chief digital officer. Yoo’s role was also effective June 9. He will work closely with Bray on the customer experience strategy, and he and Bray will co-chair a steering committee at Blue Cross focused on this.

Yoo joined Blue Cross last year as vice president of digital and enterprise services and will keep those responsibilities as he takes on this new role. Yoo reports to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Sue Kozik.