Blue Cross Foundation Awards Nearly $1M in COVID-19 Disaster Grants

BATON ROUGE — In the last two weeks, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has made $986,000 in grant awards to 21 nonprofits working to meet the needs of communities across the state as they respond to COVID-19, including approximately:

$400,000 for providing food to kids, financially insecure families and seniors

$150,000 to support healthcare needs, including securing critical supplies for providers, connecting individuals to care and more

$300,000 to provide direct economic support, housing assistance and keeping families financially stable

$100,000 for regional groups organizing disaster response in communities across Louisiana

“We are proud to support important community organizations who are ensuring that the basic and long-term needs of people across our state continue being met,” said Foundation President Michael Tipton.

“We are working with nonprofits and community leaders daily, and are encouraged by the resilience and commitment shown by Louisianians jumping in to help. We are ready to continue working with them to meet the needs caused by this crisis,” he added.





Comments

comments