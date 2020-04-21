Blue Cross Foundation Awards More Than $2.1M of COVID-19 Disaster Grants

BATON ROUGE — From Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana:

Since mid-March, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has made more than $2.1 million in grant awards to 45 nonprofits across the state who are working to meet the needs of communities as they respond to COVID-19.

Efforts supported through Foundation grant funding include:

$826,000 for providing food to kids, financially insecure families and seniors

$160,000 to support healthcare needs, including securing critical supplies for providers, connecting individuals to care and mental health resources

$686,000 to provide support for direct economic support funds, housing assistance and keeping families financially stable

$420,000 for regional groups organizing disaster response in communities across Louisiana

$443,000 of additional support of non-profits through community relief funds operated by local community foundations

The Foundation’s board of directors has also authorized an additional $3 million in available grant funds to continue to meet community needs, bringing the organization’s overall commitment to $5 million statewide.

“We have seen such extraordinary creativity and tenacity in the people and organizations who are providing relief, which gives me hope for our state’s comeback,” said Foundation President Michael Tipton.

“These additional funds will allow us to work with more organizations to bridge the gap in needed services until we can all safely go back toward normal,” he added.





