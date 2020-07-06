Blue Cross Foundation Awards $4.2 Million in COVID-19 Response Grants

BATON ROUGE — The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation said that since March it has granted more than $4 million to 95 nonprofits across the state working to meet the needs of communities in response to COVID-19.

Efforts supported through Foundation grant funding include:

Providing food to kids, financially insecure families and seniors

Supporting healthcare needs, including securing critical supplies for providers, connecting individuals to care and mental health resources

Funding direct economic support , housing assistance and keeping families financially stable

Sustaining essential services disproportionately affected by stay-at-home orders, such as sober housing, services for sexual assault victims and a limited scope of education-related services

Supporting regional groups organizing disaster response in communities across Louisiana, and supporting nonprofits through community relief funds operated by local community foundations

“While we know this crisis is ongoing for so many, we are so proud of the dozens of nonprofits and thousands of volunteers who have stepped up in support of their communities,” said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross Foundation. “Louisiana’s nonprofit sector is an essential part of our ongoing recovery, and we are thankful to play a part in their work.”

The Foundation plans to continue making grants to nonprofits as funds allow and as the need persists, Tipton added. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation board has made a total of $5 million available to date for COVID-19 disaster grant funding.