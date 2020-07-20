Blue Cross: Bring Kids in for Checkups, Immunizations Before School

BATON ROUGE – Nonprofit health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is reminding parents to schedule appointments for their children to get checkups and immunizations before the start of the school year.

“Do not wait until right before school starts or when you find out how classes will take place this year,” said Dr. Tracy Lemelle, a pediatrician who joined Blue Cross as a medical director in February. “It’s very important for children to have a checkup each year, and before heading back to school in the fall is a good time for that. And, if you had to put off any appointments, shots or screenings for your children because of COVID-19, talk to their doctor about rescheduling during the summer.”

Lemelle said a checkup is a great opportunity to touch base with your children’s doctor and ask any questions you have about how they can take steps to stay healthy and prevent spreading illnesses, especially if they plan to take classes, play sports or do other activities where they will be around others.

For information on what Blue Cross is doing for members during COVID-19, visit www.bcbsla.com/covid19.