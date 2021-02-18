Blue Cross Announced as Title Sponsor of New Orleans Bikeshare Program

Photo courtesy of NewOrleans.com

NEW ORLEANS – Blue Krewe and the City of New Orleans have announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will remain the title sponsor of New Orleans’ bikeshare program. The insurer was the title sponsor of the original Blue Bikes program, which launched in 2017. With this commitment, when bikeshare resumes on Crescent City streets later this year, the program will again be called Blue Bikes.

Related: Blue Krewe Needs Help Kick-Starting N.O. Bikeshare Program

“We’ve remained committed to Blue Bikes because we know from our experience that this program is successful and fills a vital need in New Orleans,” said Rod Teamer, Blue Cross director of Diversity Programs and Business Development. “Our mission is to improve the health and lives of Louisianians, and we take tremendous pride in sponsoring an alternative, healthy mode of transportation for New Orleans residents, visitors and tourists. We have missed seeing the Blue Bikes on the streets of New Orleans. They have become a part of the fabric of this community – bayous, beignets and Blue Bikes.”

When the former program operator, Lime, ended bikeshare in New Orleans in 2020, this ended Blue Cross’ original sponsorship commitment. Now, Blue Krewe has entered into a new five-year sponsorship agreement with Blue Cross.

Blue Cross worked with Uber, which was the Blue Bikes operator before being acquired by Lime, to make sure the Blue Bikes social media handles and website would stay with the program. As part of the sponsorship agreement, Blue Cross is transitioning these to Blue Krewe for use in the new bikeshare program.

“We are thrilled to have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana continue their support of bikeshare in New Orleans,” said Dr. Corey Hebert, Board President of Blue Krewe. “Their partnership in this new, locally controlled nonprofit model establishes a solid foundation for building healthy, equitable and sustainable active transportation in the community.“

Geoff Coats, the CEO of Blue Krewe, added, “It is heartening to see the coalition coming together supporting this vision for the future of New Orleans. In addition to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana returning as the primary sponsor, Blue Krewe recently received a donation from Uber of the existing Blue Bikes racks. This generous donation allows for a quicker return of bikeshare and ensures that even more resources can be devoted to achieving our equity and sustainability goals.”