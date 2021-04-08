Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Receives Brand Innovation Award

BATON ROUGE – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has received a Brand Excellence Award from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association for brand innovation. The annual awards honor Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that excel in developing and enhancing the insurer’s image.

Blue Cross was recognized for the insurer’s partnership with the State of Louisiana to create the COVID-19 Louisiana Outbreak Tracker. Blue Cross team members and state officials aggregated, analyzed and modeled diverse data for both Blue Cross members and members of state Medicaid plans. Together, this population represents two out of three Louisianians. Data feeds were in near-real time and exchanged through secure use agreements to protect privacy.

“Nearly one in three Americans trust the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand to provide affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare coverage to them and their families,” said Kim Keck, BCBSA president and CEO. “We are proud to recognize Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and their innovative COVID-19 Louisiana Outbreak tracker for the depth and impact of the solution, especially during the pandemic, along with its broad impact on the communities they serve.”

This marks the 26th year that BCBSA has presented the Brand Excellence Awards to recognize Blue companies nationwide in categories that promote the brand, including attracting new customers, fostering loyalty among existing customers and brand innovation.