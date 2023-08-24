Blue Bikes Surpasses 500K Rides Since Relaunching

NEW ORLEANS – The Blue Bikes community-run bikeshare program, operated by Blue Krewe, has surpassed 500,000 rides since relaunching in 2021.

”Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana was proud to sign on as title sponsor of Louisiana’s first bikeshare program, Blue Bikes, because we saw the potential for a healthy, affordable and environmentally friendly transportation option to meet needs in the New Orleans community,” said Michael Tipton, Blue Cross head of community relations and foundation president. “Since Blue Bikes relaunched as a completely locally run program in 2021, we’ve been impressed by the number of riders – primarily New Orleanians! – who regularly pedal to events and activities, but also to work, school, full-service grocery stores or healthcare appointments. We look forward to seeing Blue Bikes roll through city streets for years to come.”

Blue Bikes offers a fleet of over 850 pedal-assist e-bikes that are available for use at locations throughout the city.

“Surpassing half a million Blue Bikes trips is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the importance of a local nonprofit organizational model to ensure that bikeshare is accessible to all residents of New Orleans,” said Geoff Coats, CEO of Blue Krewe. “Blue Bikes’ success is a reflection of our core values: collaboration, accessibility, and sustainability. Today’s milestone would not be possible without the support of our riders, team members, partners, sponsors, volunteers, and community members who believe in the mission of community-run bikeshare.”

Blue Krewe plans to expand the fleet size and enhance infrastructure.

“Blue Bikes’ resounding success, with over 500,000 rides since its relaunch, is not just a triumph for urban mobility but a driving force behind New Orleans’ climate action objectives,” said Greg Nichols, deputy chief resilience officer for the City of New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability. “As we pedal past this milestone, the growing bikeshare network plays a pivotal role in our city’s commitment to reducing automobile dependency and embracing sustainable transportation alternatives, aligning seamlessly with our goal to achieve 50% non-automobile transportation choices by 2030.”