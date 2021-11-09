Blue Bikes Offering Free Rides to Vaccination or Booster Appointments

NEW ORLEANS – Now through Dec. 31, Blue Bikes riders can use promotional codes for a free, 30-minute trip to and from their COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointments.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is sponsoring the promotion in partnership with Blue Krewe, the local, community-based nonprofit that operates and manages the bikeshare program.

“We know that transportation challenges can prevent people from getting to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and we’re proud to make Blue Bikes available as a no-cost option for them,” said Michael Tipton, head of community relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and president of the Blue Cross Foundation. “As we head into the winter months, which are the peak season for respiratory illnesses to spread, we are doing all we can to help as many Louisianians as possible get the jab and have protection from COVID-19.”

To get a free ride:

Download the Blue Bikes Nola app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Enter the code SleevesUpNola1 where prompted on your payment screen.

After the appointment, enter the code SleevesUpNola2 to redeem a 30-minute free ride to return.

Each individual rider can only use each code one time through Dec. 31. The Blue Bikes free ride codes are only valid for trips to and from COVID-19 vaccine or booster sites that are located within the bikeshare program’s service area.