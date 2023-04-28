Blue Bikes Gives Away 1000 Helmets

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Blue Krewe is proud to announce that the Blue Bikes Helmet Giveaway has distributed more than 1,000 free helmets to New Orleanians. Thanks to the support of Healthy Blue, Blue Krewe – the local nonprofit that operates Blue Bikes – is excited to celebrate this major milestone to address barriers to riding bicycles by expanding access to free bike safety gear.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone of donating our 1,000th free Blue Bikes helmet,” said Patrick Urbine, Blue Krewe community engagement manager. “Safety is a top priority for us, and we believe that everyone should have access to proper protective gear when riding a bike. By eliminating the barriers to accessing helmets, we are excited to be able to help empower riders to have the tools to be safe while riding around town on two wheels.”

Since relaunching Blue Bikes in the Fall of 2021 with a new fleet of pedal-assist e-bikes, Blue Krewe has been committed to equitably providing affordable access to active, healthy, and environmentally-friendly multimodal transportation for all.

Blue Krewe recognizes that safety is a critical component of biking, and access to proper protective gear is essential for creating a culture of safe cycling. To address this need, Blue Krewe launched the Blue Bikes Helmet Giveaway, which provides free helmets to individuals who use Blue Bikes or who are in need of a helmet to ride their own bicycles.

“Improving health and lives is at the core of what Healthy Blue does, so we are thrilled to have played a key role in helping Blue Krewe distribute 1,000 free bike helmets to residents across New Orleans,” said Dr. Christy Valentine Theard, pPresident of Healthy Blue Louisiana. “We work relentlessly to connect people with the support and resources they need to overcome barriers to better health, and our work with Blue Krewe is helping us succeed by encouraging safe, active lifestyles that can lead to healthier outcomes and communities.”

The success of the Blue Bikes Helmet Giveaway has been possible thanks to the collaborative support of community partners.

“Creating a culture of bike safety is always a collaborative effort,” said Allene La Spina, executive director of Bike Easy. “Bike Easy has partnered with Blue Bikes to think holistically about empowering people on bikes in New Orleans by expanding access to safe bike riding gear. Our organizations have been able to host various pop-up events throughout New Orleans to provide free bike lights, helmets and information about New Orleans’ bicycle network to ensure that everyone has the tools necessary to make riding more easy, safe and fun.”

The free helmets donated through the giveaway have ended up in all corners for the parish. However, the 1,000th helmet was given away this past Wednesday in the Treme at Tech Fest, a community event highlighting health resources hosted by TechPlug.

“We were humbled to be the in-community location for the 1,000th helmet giveaway. Bike safety is incredibly important in our community,” Kornelius Bankston, managing partner, TechPlug.

Blue Krewe’s efforts are part of a larger movement to promote active transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and improve community wellness in New Orleans. Biking has been proven to be a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation that benefits individuals and communities alike, and Blue Krewe is making sure that Blue Bikes is accessible and safe for all.