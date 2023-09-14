Blue Bikes Celebrates 2 Years of Community-Run Bikeshare

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Blue Krewe – the nonprofit that relaunched Blue Bikes as a community-run bikeshare program in 2021– is celebrating two years of success with the release of its Year 2 Annual Report.

“Over the past two years, Blue Bikes has become more than just a transportation option; our city’s bikeshare has become a symbol of healthy transportation and sustainability for all residents and visitors to New Orleans,” Corey Hébert, M.D., president of Blue Krewe board of directors. “From daily commutes to pedaling to special occasions like Saints games and parades, the pedal-assist e-bikes have revolutionized how we navigate our vibrant city.”

Thanks to the unwavering support of Blue Bikes riders, title sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the Blue Krewe team, volunteers, board members, donors and community partners, Blue Krewe has remained focused on the program’s mission to provide the Greater New Orleans region with equitable, shared micromobility solutions that are rooted in and supportive of the community.

“It’s been two years since the streets of New Orleans regained the familiar sight of Blue Bikes,” said Michael Tipton, Blue Cross head of community relations and foundation president. “In that time – and through more than half a million trips! – residents, tourists, and visitors alike have pedaled to parades, festivals, healthcare appointments, work, fun with friends, or just enjoyed traveling around the Crescent City in a different way.”

In the past two years, Blue Krewe has:

Accommodated over half a million Blue Bikes trips

Grown the fleet to more than 850 pedal-assist e-bikes

Provided over 1,000 FREE bike helmets to residents of New Orleans

Raised money for local nonprofits Project Lazarus and House of Tulip during Ride for Pride fundraisers

Provided more than 20 local jobs for residents of New Orleans



Over the next 12 months, Blue Krewe is excited to continue to grow the Blue Bikes fleet and improve the organization’s operational capacity to continue to serve the Greater New Orleans community.