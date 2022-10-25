‘Blessing of the Ground’ for Bastion’s Wellness Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Thanks to Rep. Matthew Willard’s efforts in the Louisiana Legislature, Bastion Community of Resilience is ready to bless the ground for its future wellness center. Willard championed the cause during the 2022 regular session, and Bastion was awarded $500,000 in capital outlay funds for the project. To celebrate this project milestone, Bastion will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Bastion, 1901 Mirabeau Ave.

Willard will speak at the event. Additionally, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, will present a $50,000 grant supporting Bastion’s vocational rehabilitation program for injured veterans. Graham Ralston, New Orleans market executive for Regions Bank, will deliver remarks on behalf of the Regions Foundation and will share how Bastion’s work complements the Foundation’s commitment to fostering more inclusive prosperity.

“This is a big day for our veterans and the New Orleans community,” said Dylan Tête, Bastion’s founder and executive director. “The wellness center will feature a neurological physical therapy clinic, an inclusive fitness facility for people living with disabilities, and a yoga studio. All of these services will be available to our residents, veterans throughout the state and the local community. And with the Regions Foundation’s contribution, our vocational program will be able to ensure our Bastion veterans can get the training they need to secure jobs.”

Rep. Willard met with Tête in the beginning of the year to hear more about the project and Bastion. He says that he came away not only impressed, but also dedicated to securing funds for it.

“Bastion provides a unique approach to helping our veterans heal and transition from the military to civilian life,” said Willard. “This is a supportive community of veterans, neighbors and specialized staff that is getting tremendous results for these individuals and families. I want to do all I can to assist them, and spread the word that there should be a Bastion in every American city.”

The ceremony will begin with a drum circle featuring local drummer Baba Luther, and Bastion residents. Following remarks, and the check presentation, Janet “Sula Spirit” Evan, who is founding director of the Na’Zyia Doula Collective, a member and medicine queen of the Mardi Gras Indian Queens of the Nation, and an Akan/ancestor priest at the Shrine of Impohema in Ghana will lead a sacred blessing of the ground.