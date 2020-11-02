Blackwell Makes Partner at Riess LeMieux

NEW ORLEANS – Riess LeMieux has announced that Michael S. Blackwell has been named partner. Blackwell has been with the firm since 2019 and represents a variety of clients. He brings experience in the areas of construction law, governmental contracts and surety law, and real estate. Blackwell was named to both the 2021 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list and the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers in America.

Blackwell regularly lectures on matters affecting construction clients, engineers on ethics and liability, and construction managers and public entities on changes in Louisiana construction law. He has served as the chairman of the construction law committee for the New Orleans Bar Association since 2017. He is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the New Orleans Bar Association and also the American Bar Association.