Maroon, a New Coworking Space, Opens on St. Charles Avenue

Jade Brown Russell (center), Louisiana Rep. Karen Carter Peterson (to her right) and others celebrate the opening of Maroon, a minority-targeted co-working space on St. Charles Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS – Entrepreneur Jade Brown Russell and supporters celebrated the grand opening of Maroon, a minority-targeted co-working space, on Feb. 15 at 1206 St. Charles Avenue. Brown Russell said the space will target technology startups and cultural-based businesses while serving as a “hub of black entrepreneurship, connecting a historic New Orleans neighborhood to the downtown innovation corridor and burgeoning medical district.”

“With over eight out of 10 minority-led businesses failing at year one, we want to level the playing field, and really create true opportunity and equity for Black business owners in New Orleans,” said Brown Russell in a press release. “The goal of Maroon is very simple: build more Black-owned businesses through a community of kinship, alliance and power.”

Designed by Firmora Project Management, Maroon features high ceilings with exposed brick, and an open floor plan. Membership packages will include access to a shared co-working space, various sizes of shared offices, and a limited number of private offices. All membership packages include private meeting and conference room usage, phone and printer access. Meeting rooms feature screens and videoconferencing equipment.

Visit www.maroonworkspace.com to learn more.