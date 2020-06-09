Black Tech NOLA Offers Free Virtual Conference

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will help present Black Tech NOLA 2020, a free virtual conference scheduled for June 29 through July 1 that will feature three days of talks, virtual meetups and demos led by global tech companies that value diversity and the work of creating racial equity. Black tech professionals and founders from the creative community will explore the intersection of technology, art and culture.

Register at ​blacktechnola.com​.

“To build a strong sustainable network of Black tech creatives and founders in our region, we must offer a safe space to support their career and professional advancement,” said NOLAVATE Black founder and director Sabrina Short.

Black Tech NOLA pivoted to a virtual event to ensure the health and safety of attendees and to continue to advance its impact of mapping accessible pathways into tech.

The Virtual Innovation Lab will feature demos and masterclasses on products and services from partners and sponsors, curated especially for creatives of color. The Creative Convos and Black Tech Convos virtual meetups will be led by thought leaders to discuss and explore critical issues facing creatives across the tech industry.

Techies seeking employment can check out jobs at the Level Up NOLA, a virtual hiring event with organizations that value diversity and inclusion. Closing each day of the conference will be the Virtual Happy Hour – ​504 the Culture​, celebrating culture curators in the city. Partake in talks, performances, and convos with local artists, creatives, and founders around the creative economy.

Entrepreneurs can register to meet with tech leaders, investors, and founders for the NOLAVATE Founder’s Lab. Participants will have an opportunity to join a cohort following the event.