Black Tech NOLA Brings Job Recruitment and Networking

NEW ORLEANS – Black Tech NOLA 2022, presented by NOLAvate Black, is happening June 27-29 at the Westin Hotel New Orleans during Essence Festival Week. Hundreds of industry leaders and global brands are attending the three-day gathering focusing on jobs and career pathways in media, film, gaming, design and music in the tech industry. Main stage talks and panel discussions will be led by representatives from T-Mobile, Amazon, the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, JPMorgan & Chase, Excella, Entergy and GNO Inc.

Registration is $250. Virtual tickets are free. Register at blacktechnola.com

Led by founder and CEO Sabrina N. Short, NOLAvate Black is “committed to shifting power toward racial equity and inclusion by building a sustainable and accessible technology ecosystem in New Orleans.” It launched Black Tech NOLA in 2018.

