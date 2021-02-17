Black Chamber, Heart Association Co-Host Webinar on Healthy Eating

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and the American Heart Association will host a webinar to discuss improving the city’s culture of health at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 via the Zoom video conferencing platform. Presenters aim to inform the community about the Healthy Options at Restaurant Kids Meal Beverage policy, re-orient parents’ thinking about what they are doing to contribute to their child’s healthy future and educate restaurant owners on this policy’s benefits.

