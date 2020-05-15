Biz Talks: Bonus Episode 1 – Amy Bakay, SHRM-SCP
Is your business ready to reopen? Do you have the right policies in place? Have you checked all the boxes? In this special bonus podcast, Biz New Orleans Managing Editor Kim Singletary talks to Amy Bakay, founder/CEO of HR NOLA, who shares her top tips for making sure you’re ready to get back to business in a safe, productive way.
Amy Bakay, SHRM-SCP, is a self-proclaimed “HR geek” and founder/CEO of HR NOLA, a New Orleans-based HR consulting and outsourcing firm with offices in Lakeview and San Antonio, Texas. The firm provides customized human resources consulting for start-ups, and small and mid-sized companies on a retained or project basis. HR Nola manages the entire employee life cycle for businesses; from hire to retire. When Bakay is not busy leading a HR team, she is an adjunct professor for Tulane University Law School’s master’s program in Jurisprudence in Labor and Employment Law, where she authored and instructs the course “Managing the Employee Life Cycle.” Bakay is a senior certified professional with the Society of Human Resources Management and holds a bachelor of science in HR from Mississippi College School of Business.